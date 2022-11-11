JUST IN
La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 42.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

K C P reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.99% to Rs 538.48 crore

Net loss of K C P reported to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 538.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 527.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales538.48527.97 2 OPM %3.5421.29 -PBDT13.57104.65 -87 PBT-7.8582.59 PL NP-5.1353.58 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:55 IST

