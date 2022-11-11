K C P reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.99% to Rs 538.48 crore

Net loss of K C P reported to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 538.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 527.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.538.48527.973.5421.2913.57104.65-7.8582.59-5.1353.58

