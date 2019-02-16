JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

K C P reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 272.98 crore

Net loss of K C P reported to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 272.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 262.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales272.98262.90 4 OPM %4.0113.24 -PBDT3.9930.65 -87 PBT-8.5419.71 PL NP-3.8114.40 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements