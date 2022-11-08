JUST IN
K E C International consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 4064.00 crore

Net profit of K E C International declined 31.20% to Rs 55.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 4064.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3587.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4064.003587.46 13 OPM %4.387.05 -PBDT66.43182.96 -64 PBT26.57144.41 -82 NP55.2480.29 -31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:57 IST

