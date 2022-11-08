K E C International consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 4064.00 crore

Net profit of K E C International declined 31.20% to Rs 55.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 4064.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3587.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4064.003587.464.387.0566.43182.9626.57144.4155.2480.29

