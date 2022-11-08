K E C International consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2022 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bank of India Q2 PAT slips 9% YoY to Rs 960 cr
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 4064.00 croreNet profit of K E C International declined 31.20% to Rs 55.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 4064.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3587.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4064.003587.46 13 OPM %4.387.05 -PBDT66.43182.96 -64 PBT26.57144.41 -82 NP55.2480.29 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU