K E C International consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 3841.17 crore

Net profit of rose 1.25% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 3841.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3662.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.68% to Rs 495.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 11000.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10052.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3841.173662.3711000.5310052.6310.3910.1010.4510.00325.70317.07869.97799.17299.65289.58752.84689.43198.76196.31495.77460.42

