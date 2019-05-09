K E C International consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 3841.17 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 1.25% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 3841.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3662.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.68% to Rs 495.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 11000.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10052.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3841.173662.37 5 11000.5310052.63 9 OPM %10.3910.10 -10.4510.00 - PBDT325.70317.07 3 869.97799.17 9 PBT299.65289.58 3 752.84689.43 9 NP198.76196.31 1 495.77460.42 8
