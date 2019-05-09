JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 21.55% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 3841.17 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 1.25% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 3841.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3662.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.68% to Rs 495.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 11000.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10052.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3841.173662.37 5 11000.5310052.63 9 OPM %10.3910.10 -10.4510.00 - PBDT325.70317.07 3 869.97799.17 9 PBT299.65289.58 3 752.84689.43 9 NP198.76196.31 1 495.77460.42 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU