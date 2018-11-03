K E C International consolidated net profit rises 9.44% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 2408.45 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 9.44% to Rs 97.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 89.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 2408.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2130.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2408.452130.40 13 OPM %10.5110.12 -PBDT179.55163.80 10 PBT149.16135.92 10 NP97.8189.37 9
