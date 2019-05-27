JUST IN
India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2019 quarter
K G Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 169.08 crore

Net loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 169.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.34% to Rs 10.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 692.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 634.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales169.08168.95 0 692.87634.94 9 OPM %4.766.10 -8.076.82 - PBDT2.006.14 -67 33.8822.68 49 PBT-2.003.38 PL 17.058.76 95 NP-1.621.23 PL 10.985.83 88

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:00 IST

