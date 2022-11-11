K K Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 90.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 81.90% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of K K Fincorp declined 90.32% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 81.90% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.191.0557.8990.480.110.950.110.950.060.62

