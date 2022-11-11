K K Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 90.32% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 81.90% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of K K Fincorp declined 90.32% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 81.90% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.191.05 -82 OPM %57.8990.48 -PBDT0.110.95 -88 PBT0.110.95 -88 NP0.060.62 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

