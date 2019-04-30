K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 913.84 crore

Net profit of rose 17.56% to Rs 85.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 913.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 796.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.32% to Rs 334.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 290.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 3264.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2901.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

913.84796.463264.222901.1317.5518.8718.7419.80153.39141.38599.71537.87121.03108.74468.58398.0285.9473.10334.87290.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)