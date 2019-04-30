K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the December 2018 quarter
SEBI panel proposes direct listing of Indian firms on foreign bourses
Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter
Elections, earnings, energy to chart equities course in 2019
Sebi slaps Rs 2.8 crore fine on 18 entities for manipulative trade
-
Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 913.84 croreNet profit of K P R Mill rose 17.56% to Rs 85.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 913.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 796.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.32% to Rs 334.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 290.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 3264.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2901.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales913.84796.46 15 3264.222901.13 13 OPM %17.5518.87 -18.7419.80 - PBDT153.39141.38 8 599.71537.87 11 PBT121.03108.74 11 468.58398.02 18 NP85.9473.10 18 334.87290.38 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU