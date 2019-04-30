JUST IN
K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 913.84 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 17.56% to Rs 85.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 913.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 796.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.32% to Rs 334.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 290.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 3264.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2901.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales913.84796.46 15 3264.222901.13 13 OPM %17.5518.87 -18.7419.80 - PBDT153.39141.38 8 599.71537.87 11 PBT121.03108.74 11 468.58398.02 18 NP85.9473.10 18 334.87290.38 15

