K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 741.04 croreNet profit of K P R Mill rose 19.00% to Rs 84.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 741.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 688.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales741.04688.71 8 OPM %20.3319.07 -PBDT150.48122.94 22 PBT117.4989.19 32 NP84.1170.68 19
