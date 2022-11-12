K&R Rail Engineering standalone net profit declines 43.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 256.79% to Rs 32.04 croreNet profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 43.01% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 256.79% to Rs 32.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.048.98 257 OPM %5.6822.16 -PBDT1.511.76 -14 PBT0.741.29 -43 NP0.530.93 -43
