K&R Rail Engineering standalone net profit declines 43.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 256.79% to Rs 32.04 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 43.01% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 256.79% to Rs 32.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.048.985.6822.161.511.760.741.290.530.93

