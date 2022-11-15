K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 35.42% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 28.75% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance declined 35.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.75% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.570.80 -29 OPM %68.4277.50 -PBDT0.310.48 -35 PBT0.310.48 -35 NP0.310.48 -35

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

