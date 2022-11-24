Kabirdas Investments standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Elcid Investments standalone net profit rises 28.30% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 52.94% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Kabirdas Investments rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.17 53 OPM %30.7741.18 -PBDT0.080.07 14 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.080.07 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU