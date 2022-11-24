JUST IN
Kabirdas Investments standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 52.94% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Kabirdas Investments rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.17 53 OPM %30.7741.18 -PBDT0.080.07 14 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.080.07 14

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:59 IST

