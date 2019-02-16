JUST IN
Kabra Commercial standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 43.77% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Kabra Commercial declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.77% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.503.13 44 OPM %2.898.63 -PBDT00.15 -100 PBT00.15 -100 NP0.010.11 -91

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:37 IST

