Kabra Commercial standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 43.77% to Rs 4.50 croreNet profit of Kabra Commercial declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.77% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.503.13 44 OPM %2.898.63 -PBDT00.15 -100 PBT00.15 -100 NP0.010.11 -91
