JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wisec Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 356.12% to Rs 12.68 crore

Net profit of Kabra Commercial rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 356.12% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.49% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 21.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.682.78 356 21.0816.43 28 OPM %13.017.55 -10.397.43 - PBDT1.180.05 2260 1.331.24 7 PBT1.180.04 2850 1.321.22 8 NP0.130.03 333 0.250.98 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU