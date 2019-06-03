Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 356.12% to Rs 12.68 crore

Net profit of Commercial rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 356.12% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.49% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 21.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

