Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 356.12% to Rs 12.68 croreNet profit of Kabra Commercial rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 356.12% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.49% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 21.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.682.78 356 21.0816.43 28 OPM %13.017.55 -10.397.43 - PBDT1.180.05 2260 1.331.24 7 PBT1.180.04 2850 1.321.22 8 NP0.130.03 333 0.250.98 -74
