JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 69.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 55.58 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 69.16% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 55.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales55.5865.99 -16 OPM %5.769.93 -PBDT2.926.94 -58 PBT1.154.74 -76 NP1.364.41 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements