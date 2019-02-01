Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 69.16% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 55.58 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 69.16% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 55.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales55.5865.99 -16 OPM %5.769.93 -PBDT2.926.94 -58 PBT1.154.74 -76 NP1.364.41 -69
