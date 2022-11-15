Kabsons Industries standalone net profit declines 47.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.80% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries declined 47.89% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.80% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.212.994.9918.060.490.810.370.700.370.71

