Kachchh Minerals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kachchh Minerals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Nickel futures slide 0.63% on weak spot cues
Resurgere Mines & Minerals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.72 crore in the December 2018 quarter
FCI Aravali Gypsum to set up Rs 605-cr white cement plant in Himachal
Atomic Minerals Directorate to set up national 'core' library
-
Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 0.13 croreKachchh Minerals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 187.50% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.130.09 44 0.920.32 188 OPM %23.08-222.22 -39.13-106.25 - PBDT0.01-0.19 LP 0.32-0.32 LP PBT0-0.21 100 0.26-0.38 LP NP0-0.21 100 0.26-0.38 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU