Kailash Auto Finance standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 53.49% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Kailash Auto Finance declined 57.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 53.49% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.200.43 -53 OPM %100.0081.40 -PBDT0.150.35 -57 PBT0.150.35 -57 NP0.150.35 -57

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:10 IST

