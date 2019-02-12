Kailash Auto Finance standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.49% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Kailash Auto Finance declined 57.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 53.49% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.200.43 -53 OPM %100.0081.40 -PBDT0.150.35 -57 PBT0.150.35 -57 NP0.150.35 -57
