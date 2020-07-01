Kaiser Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.16 croreNet loss of Kaiser Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.16 0 0.660.66 0 OPM %-6.25-6.25 --1.520 - PBDT-0.010 0 00.02 -100 PBT-0.010 0 00.02 -100 NP-0.010 0 -0.020.02 PL
