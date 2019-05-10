Kajaria Ceramics standalone net profit rises 4.02% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kajaria Ceramics Board meeting Outcome
Kajaria Ceramics Q3 net profit up 24% to 65.9 crore
Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves extension of time for expansion of capacity at Malutana facility
Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 44.82% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 734.27 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 4.02% to Rs 68.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 734.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 701.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.54% to Rs 245.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 2726.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2580.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales734.27701.36 5 2726.072580.68 6 OPM %14.8515.17 -14.6916.58 - PBDT119.70114.44 5 431.78446.92 -3 PBT104.1898.29 6 368.33385.16 -4 NP68.3265.68 4 245.90252.32 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU