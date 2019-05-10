Kajaria Ceramics standalone net profit rises 4.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 734.27 crore

Net profit of rose 4.02% to Rs 68.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 734.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 701.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.54% to Rs 245.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 2726.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2580.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

