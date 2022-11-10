JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 PAT jumps 195% YoY to Rs 276 cr
Business Standard

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 33.69 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 33.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.6936.58 -8 OPM %-21.6424.08 -PBDT-4.6911.14 PL PBT-5.2510.57 PL NP-4.997.57 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU