Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 33.69 croreNet loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 33.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.6936.58 -8 OPM %-21.6424.08 -PBDT-4.6911.14 PL PBT-5.2510.57 PL NP-4.997.57 PL
