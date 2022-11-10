Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 33.69 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 33.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.33.6936.58-21.6424.08-4.6911.14-5.2510.57-4.997.57

