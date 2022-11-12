Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.60% to Rs 1.22 croreNet Loss of Kakatiya Textiles reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.60% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.2210.70 -89 OPM %-48.36-3.08 -PBDT-1.23-0.32 -284 PBT-1.37-0.46 -198 NP-1.13-0.32 -253
