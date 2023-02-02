Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs 2,456 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,456 crore across its various businesses.

The company secured an orders fpr construction of residential & commercial buildings in India of Rs 1,427 crore. It bagged Railway project in India of Rs 299 crore. Further, it secured oil & gas pipeline project in India of Rs 232 crore. The company has also received an order in transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets of Rs 498 crore.

Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, managing director & CEO, KPTL said: "With these orders, our YTD FY23 order intake stands at Rs 19,487 crore, a growth of over 35% compared to the similar period last year."

Kalpataru Power Transmissions is a global EPC player with diversified interest in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and biomass based power generation.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 3.6% to Rs 86 crore on 7% jump in net sales to Rs 3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.81% to Rs 505.80 on the BSE.

