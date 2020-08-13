Kalpataru Power Transmission consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 2330.00 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission declined 55.00% to Rs 45.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 2330.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2330.002771.00 -16 OPM %11.5512.92 -PBDT150.00244.00 -39 PBT54.00168.00 -68 NP45.00100.00 -55

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

