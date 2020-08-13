Kalpataru Power Transmission consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 2330.00 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission declined 55.00% to Rs 45.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 2330.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2330.002771.0011.5512.92150.00244.0054.00168.0045.00100.00

