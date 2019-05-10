Kalpataru Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 30.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 2491.43 crore

Net profit of rose 30.57% to Rs 136.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 2491.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1931.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.63% to Rs 401.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 322.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 7115.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5741.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2491.431931.447115.125741.2010.6910.8310.9410.99242.14189.01710.38575.94218.47169.90624.39499.34136.88104.83401.30322.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)