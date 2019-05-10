Kalpataru Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 30.57% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 2491.43 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 30.57% to Rs 136.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 2491.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1931.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.63% to Rs 401.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 322.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 7115.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5741.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2491.431931.44 29 7115.125741.20 24 OPM %10.6910.83 -10.9410.99 - PBDT242.14189.01 28 710.38575.94 23 PBT218.47169.90 29 624.39499.34 25 NP136.88104.83 31 401.30322.00 25
