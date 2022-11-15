Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 44.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.54% to Rs 78.38 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 44.96% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 99.54% to Rs 78.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.78.3839.281.964.051.081.200.971.110.711.29

