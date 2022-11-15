JUST IN
Business Standard

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 44.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.54% to Rs 78.38 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 44.96% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 99.54% to Rs 78.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales78.3839.28 100 OPM %1.964.05 -PBDT1.081.20 -10 PBT0.971.11 -13 NP0.711.29 -45

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:49 IST

