Kalyani Investment Company standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 170.77% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of declined 24.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 170.77% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.44% to Rs 33.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 36.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

