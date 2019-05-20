Kalyani Investment Company standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 170.77% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 24.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 170.77% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.44% to Rs 33.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 36.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.760.65 171 36.5231.62 16 OPM %13.6415.38 -90.7493.07 - PBDT0.250.19 32 33.1529.86 11 PBT0.230.17 35 33.0529.76 11 NP0.380.50 -24 33.0129.89 10
