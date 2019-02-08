Kalyani Investment Company standalone net profit rises 23.36% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.85% to Rs 16.20 croreNet profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 23.36% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.85% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.2013.08 24 OPM %94.4494.50 -PBDT15.3012.42 23 PBT15.2812.39 23 NP15.2112.33 23
