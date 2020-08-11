Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 8.88% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 1561.61 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings declined 8.88% to Rs 92.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 1561.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1786.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1561.611786.61 -13 OPM %23.7520.99 -PBDT329.72339.88 -3 PBT226.18248.06 -9 NP92.58101.60 -9

