Kama Holdings standalone net profit declines 0.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kama Holdings standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment standalone net profit declines 73.52% in the March 2019 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2019 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 18.12% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 18.38 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings declined 0.67% to Rs 17.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.63% to Rs 37.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 37.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.3818.39 0 37.5036.66 2 OPM %98.5398.42 -97.6897.74 - PBDT18.1118.10 0 37.0035.83 3 PBT18.1018.10 0 36.9935.83 3 NP17.9118.03 -1 37.7235.71 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU