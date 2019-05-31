Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 86.69 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 6.80% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 86.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.65% to Rs 4.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 318.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

