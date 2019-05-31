Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.16% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 86.69 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 6.80% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 86.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.65% to Rs 4.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 318.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales86.6999.66 -13 318.61330.98 -4 OPM %6.776.89 -5.726.26 - PBDT4.244.58 -7 11.8615.04 -21 PBT3.183.49 -9 7.3710.62 -31 NP1.922.06 -7 4.716.51 -28

