Kamanwala Housing Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 862.71% to Rs 5.68 croreNet loss of Kamanwala Housing Construction reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 862.71% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.680.59 863 OPM %-25.35-23.73 -PBDT-0.330.09 PL PBT-0.380.06 PL NP-0.380.06 PL
