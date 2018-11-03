Kamat Hotels (India) standalone net profit declines 79.07% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.26% to Rs 41.79 croreNet profit of Kamat Hotels (India) declined 79.07% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 41.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales41.7935.04 19 OPM %28.5723.43 -PBDT6.998.31 -16 PBT4.235.35 -21 NP2.7112.95 -79
