Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 60.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.89% to Rs 245.60 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu declined 60.61% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 245.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.63% to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.94% to Rs 961.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1232.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

