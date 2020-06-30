Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 60.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kamdhenu reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kamdhenu Group resumes partial operations across plants
Kamdhenu eyes 32 pc mkt share in TMT segment in FY'21
Music Broadcast redeems last outstanding NCDs of Rs 50 cr
TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels
-
Sales decline 4.89% to Rs 245.60 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu declined 60.61% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 245.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.63% to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.94% to Rs 961.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1232.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales245.60258.24 -5 961.961232.40 -22 OPM %3.555.36 -4.614.34 - PBDT5.5210.92 -49 33.1242.33 -22 PBT3.399.13 -63 24.7434.95 -29 NP2.325.89 -61 1.8822.47 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU