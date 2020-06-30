JUST IN
Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 60.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.89% to Rs 245.60 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu declined 60.61% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 245.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.63% to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.94% to Rs 961.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1232.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales245.60258.24 -5 961.961232.40 -22 OPM %3.555.36 -4.614.34 - PBDT5.5210.92 -49 33.1242.33 -22 PBT3.399.13 -63 24.7434.95 -29 NP2.325.89 -61 1.8822.47 -92

