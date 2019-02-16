Kamron Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.55% to Rs 1.08 croreNet Loss of Kamron Laboratories reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.081.65 -35 OPM %-21.3011.52 -PBDT-0.130.07 PL PBT-0.31-0.08 -288 NP-0.31-0.08 -288
