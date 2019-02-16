JUST IN
Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit rises 63.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 53.58% to Rs 46.58 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 63.52% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.58% to Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales46.5830.33 54 OPM %18.6120.21 -PBDT8.706.27 39 PBT8.426.06 39 NP6.233.81 64

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

