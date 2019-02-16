Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit rises 63.52% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit rises 101.49% in the September 2018 quarter
Re-establish Delhi Tree Authority, say experts
Having kids is life changing: Farah to new mom Ekta Kapoor
Bollywood, TV celebs attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
UST Global Expands Digital Transformation Solutions on Amazon Web Services
-
Sales rise 53.58% to Rs 46.58 croreNet profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 63.52% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.58% to Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales46.5830.33 54 OPM %18.6120.21 -PBDT8.706.27 39 PBT8.426.06 39 NP6.233.81 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU