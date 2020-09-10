Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.82% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 11.62 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries declined 32.82% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.6213.48 -14 OPM %29.358.98 -PBDT3.684.15 -11 PBT3.123.66 -15 NP3.074.57 -33

