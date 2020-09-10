Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 11.62 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries declined 32.82% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.6213.4829.358.983.684.153.123.663.074.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)