Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 65.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Longview Tea Company standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 11.62 croreNet profit of Kanco Tea & Industries declined 32.82% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.6213.48 -14 OPM %29.358.98 -PBDT3.684.15 -11 PBT3.123.66 -15 NP3.074.57 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU