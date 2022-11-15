Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 46.58 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 35.79% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.5843.1739.4832.2417.7713.0217.1412.4316.9612.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)