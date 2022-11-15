Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.79% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 46.58 croreNet profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 35.79% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.5843.17 8 OPM %39.4832.24 -PBDT17.7713.02 36 PBT17.1412.43 38 NP16.9612.49 36
