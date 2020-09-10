Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 65.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Longview Tea Company standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 3.58 croreNet Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 59.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.583.50 2 59.8655.07 9 OPM %-210.89-151.43 -3.025.27 - PBDT-8.76-0.28 -3029 1.835.77 -68 PBT-9.37-0.82 -1043 -0.313.84 PL NP-11.31-1.63 -594 -1.203.59 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU