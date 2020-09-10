JUST IN
Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 59.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.583.50 2 59.8655.07 9 OPM %-210.89-151.43 -3.025.27 - PBDT-8.76-0.28 -3029 1.835.77 -68 PBT-9.37-0.82 -1043 -0.313.84 PL NP-11.31-1.63 -594 -1.203.59 PL

