Kanco Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 15.18 croreNet loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.1817.16 -12 OPM %-10.4719.35 -PBDT-2.922.41 PL PBT-3.392.00 PL NP-3.452.00 PL
