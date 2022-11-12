Kandagiri Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.35% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Kandagiri Spinning Mills declined 51.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales01.46 -100 OPM %0-0.68 -PBDT0.110.45 -76 PBT0.040.37 -89 NP0.180.37 -51
