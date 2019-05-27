Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.20% to Rs 14.04 croreNet loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.20% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 69.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.0415.99 -12 69.5554.38 28 OPM %-2.42-15.20 --10.93-9.30 - PBDT-1.75-4.21 58 -12.61-12.41 -2 PBT-2.34-5.25 55 -15.82-16.12 2 NP-2.340.32 PL -18.59-11.61 -60
