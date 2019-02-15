Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.57% to Rs 17.45 croreNet Loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.57% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.4512.07 45 OPM %-8.83-4.47 -PBDT-2.12-2.56 17 PBT-2.99-3.48 14 NP-5.32-4.55 -17
