Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 99.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Kanel Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 99.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.0811.95 -99 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.080 0 PBT-0.10-0.02 -400 NP-0.10-0.02 -400
