Business Standard

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 90.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 52.72% to Rs 78.68 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 90.38% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.72% to Rs 78.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.6851.52 53 OPM %2.582.45 -PBDT1.780.87 105 PBT1.560.74 111 NP0.990.52 90

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

