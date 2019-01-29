Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit declines 9.95% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 1343.64 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 9.95% to Rs 112.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 125.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 1343.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1139.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1343.641139.27 18 OPM %13.1716.87 -PBDT196.81212.00 -7 PBT173.30192.63 -10 NP112.70125.15 -10
