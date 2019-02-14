Kapashi Commercial standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kapashi Commercial standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2018 quarter
Outcome of board meeting of Kapashi Commercial
Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Saraswati Commercial (India) standalone net profit declines 45.53% in the September 2018 quarter
Sebi imposes Rs 8 lakh fine on four persons in Saianand Commercial case
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Kapashi Commercial declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.180.12 50 OPM %27.7883.33 -PBDT0.030.10 -70 PBT0.030.10 -70 NP0.020.07 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU