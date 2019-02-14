JUST IN
Business Standard

Kapashi Commercial standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Kapashi Commercial declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.180.12 50 OPM %27.7883.33 -PBDT0.030.10 -70 PBT0.030.10 -70 NP0.020.07 -71

