Kapil Raj Finance reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreKapil Raj Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060 0 0.330 0 OPM %-183.330 --81.820 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.060.06 0 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.060.06 0 NP00.02 -100 0.040.05 -20
