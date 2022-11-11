Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 773.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.49% to Rs 94.70 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 773.33% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.49% to Rs 94.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.94.7061.303.744.031.600.900.52-0.311.310.15

