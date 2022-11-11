Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 773.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 1016.67% in the March 2022 quarter
Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 83.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit rises 544.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Sumedha Fiscal Services standalone net profit rises 119.32% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 54.49% to Rs 94.70 croreNet profit of Kapston Services rose 773.33% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.49% to Rs 94.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales94.7061.30 54 OPM %3.744.03 -PBDT1.600.90 78 PBT0.52-0.31 LP NP1.310.15 773
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU