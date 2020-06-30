Karda Constructions standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.14% to Rs 27.52 croreNet profit of Karda Constructions declined 33.33% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.14% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 114.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.5234.46 -20 114.12105.30 8 OPM %20.0220.78 -24.0128.45 - PBDT2.403.41 -30 13.7616.32 -16 PBT2.383.34 -29 13.5816.04 -15 NP1.822.73 -33 9.6412.10 -20
