Karda Constructions standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.14% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of Karda Constructions declined 33.33% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.14% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 114.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

27.5234.46114.12105.3020.0220.7824.0128.452.403.4113.7616.322.383.3413.5816.041.822.739.6412.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)